Traffic alert: NW 12th Ave. drawbridge is stuck in the up position, so expect delays

Michelle Marchante
·1 min read
Miami police

Get ready for a traffic headache, Miami: The Northwest 12th Avenue drawbridge is stuck in the up position Wednesday afternoon.

Miami police are blocking access to the bridge, which is between Northwest 7th and 11th streets, while crews work to repair it.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This bulletin will be updated.

