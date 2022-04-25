Traffic alert: Lanes shut down after a truck strikes turnpike overpass in Hollywood

Several northbound lanes on Florida’s Turnpike are closed in Hollywood after a truck under the highway struck the Sheridan Street overpass early Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Traffic is backed up for several miles south to Northwest 215th Street, Florida 511 alerted.

All of Sheridan’s eastbound lanes in the area are also shut down as Florida Department of Transportation workers inspect structural damage caused by the truck, said Hollywood Fire Chief Mark Miller.

The truck driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital after the noon crash, Miller said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.