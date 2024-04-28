Traffic alert: Fire shuts down bridge near loanDepot Park before Miami Marlins game

Fans of the Marlins and Washington Nationals headed for Sunday afternoon’s series closer might need to give themselves another way to loanDepot Park — and more time — after a boat fire closed one of the Miami River bridges.

The Northwest 12th Avenue bridge, taken by many who get to the stadium from the east or State Rd. 836 aka the Dolphin Expressway, has been closed by a boat fire, Miami police announced at 11:17 via social media. The Marlins and Nationals are scheduled to start at 1:40 p.m.

If you usually exit the Dolphin at Northwest 12th Avenue, instead of turning left, you can go straight on Northwest 12th Street, past River Landing and to the Northwest 17th Avenue bridge.

Or, if you’re coming south on Interstate 95 before the Dolphin, stay on 95 south and take the next exit into Overtown. Go straight until Northwest Sixth Street, turn right and take that to Northwest Seventh Avenue. Take a left, go over the drawbridge and take the immediate right onto Northwest Seventh Street.

People walking from the Metrorail stop near Jackson Memorial Hospital should go west (right) on Northwest 14th Street and walk to Northwest 17th Avenue to take that bridge.