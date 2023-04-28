Traffic alert: Crash shuts down lanes on Florida’s Turnpike near Hard Rock Stadium
A major crash has closed southbound lanes on Florida’s Turnpike near Hard Rock Stadium on Friday morning as rush hour begins.
Here what to know so far:
Shutdown: Lanes are closed at Northwest 199th Street, south of the Golden Glades Interchange.
Warning: Police and fire-rescue crews are on the road. Traffic cameras show a damaged white car and a rescue.
Other problems: Northbound lanes are also affected, including a rescue helicopter landing.
Alternative routes: Interstate 95 and 441.