Traffic alert: Crash shuts down lanes on Florida’s Turnpike near Hard Rock Stadium

A major crash has closed southbound lanes on Florida’s Turnpike near Hard Rock Stadium on Friday morning as rush hour begins.

Here what to know so far:

Shutdown: Lanes are closed at Northwest 199th Street, south of the Golden Glades Interchange.

Warning: Police and fire-rescue crews are on the road. Traffic cameras show a damaged white car and a rescue.

Other problems: Northbound lanes are also affected, including a rescue helicopter landing.

Alternative routes: Interstate 95 and 441.