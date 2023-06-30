Traffic alert: Crash with injuries shuts down southbound lanes into the Florida Keys

Southbound traffic on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 heading into the Florida Keys was blocked Friday afternoon because of a car crash with injuries, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at mile marker 114, which is on the Miami-Dade County side of the highway, the sheriff’s office said in an online alert.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras on the highway showed a long line of cars backed up in the southbound lanes, and northbound traffic was congested.

A Florida Department of Transportation camera on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 shows emergency vehicles and traffic backed up on the southbound lanes due to a car crash with injuries Friday, June 30, 2023.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.