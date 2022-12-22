Traffic alert: Crash with injuries on the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys

At least one person was injured Thursday morning in a car crash on the Seven Mile Bridge.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at mile marker 43 at the northern end of the bridge, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The bridge connects the Middle Keys city of Marathon with Little Duck Key in the Lower Keys.

Details of the crash and information on any roadblocks were not immediately available.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.