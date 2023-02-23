Traffic alert: I-95 northbound lanes shut down after serious crash in Miami

A serious crash has shut down the northbound lanes on Interstate 95 at Northwest 79th Street in Miami.

According to the Florida 511 traffic service, the lanes are blocked before the 79th/81st Street ramp as morning rush hour begins on Thursday.

“All lanes closed,” FL511 said on Twitter. CBS Miami called the area “a parking lot.”

Emergency vehicles are on the highway and the crash involves a fatality, according to early reports.

If you’re heading north toward the Golden Glades or Broward County, consider taking 441 or U.S. 1.

This bulletin will be updated.