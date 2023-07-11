Traffic alert: 10-mile stretch of roadwork on I-75 expected to cause delays for months

Nearly 10 miles of roadwork on Interstate 75 will cause delays for Fayette County drivers over the next several months.

Single and double lane closures can be expected between mile markers 107.445 and 97.865, with work beginning in the southbound lanes and then moving into the northbound lanes.

Rehabilitation of the roadway and asphalt pavement began Monday and will continue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights and weekdays until Sept. 29. Weekend work may be scheduled if necessary.

Future work and closures are subject to change based on factors the Department of Highways cannot control, such as weather and emergencies.

The project’s anticipated end date is Oct. 1.