Trafalgar Square’s Christmas tree: Where is it from and when will it be lit?

Workers put the finishing touches to the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree before the lighting ceremony (PA)

Trafalgar Square’s Christmas Tree is arguably the capital’s most famous festive decoration.

Hauled all the way from Norway each year, it's an iconic symbol that lights up central London across the Christmas period.

This is a tradition that has been going on since 1947 when Norway wanted to thank the UK for its efforts during WWII.

Since then, it has become a staple symbol of Christmas celebrations in the center of London.

This year, the Christmas markets in Trafalgar Square are already underway with 34 wooden chalets decorated with festive lights selling seasonal treats to passers-by.

However, the Christmas Tree is yet to be illuminated this year. So when can we expect the Christmas lights to be switched on?

When will the Trafalgar Square tree be lit?

The lighting takes place on the first Thursday in December each year. This year, it falls on Thursday, December 7.

The light-up ceremony will take place between 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm.

As usual, the decorative greenery is then expected to be removed from the square on January 6 to be shredded for compost and spread around London gardens.

Where is the Trafalgar Square tree from?

Each year, the spruce tree is delivered as a gift from Norway in honour of the UK’s support during the Second World War.

It’s usually over 20 metres high and is usually decorated with simple Christmas lights each year.

King Haakon VII sent the first tree in 1947. This was to say thanks for being homed in the UK after fleeing Norway when Nazi Germany invaded.

Since then, a tree gets felled every year in November before it begins the delicate process of being transported to London by sea and lorry.

While the tree is seen as a symbolic gesture of friendship between nations, it’s also faced some criticism in the past.

However, over the years, some Britons have been less than impressed with the Christmas Tree’s appearance.

The BBC reported that the spruce that arrived in 2019 was criticised for looking “anaemic” and “droopy”.

The tree’s appearance was defended by the British ambassador to Norway, the appropriately named Richard Wood, who pointed out: “This is what 90-year-old, 25m trees in the wild look like.

“It is important to consider the symbolism of the tree rather than simply how many branches it has.”

Christmas Events in London

While the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree light switch on is still a little while off, there are plenty of other events to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Winter Wonderland — held at Hyde Park each year — will open its gates tomorrow for a season of festive fun.

Several Christmas markets have already opened this week, including in Trafalgar Square and other locations such as Greenwich, Kingston and Covent Garden.

For more information about upcoming Christmas events in London, check our list here.