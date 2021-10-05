Trae Young debuts signature sneaker, apparel collection with Adidas

The Trae Young 1 retails for $140. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After teasing the sneakers all throughout the postseason months ago, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and merchandise partner Adidas are finally making his first-ever signature shoes available for purchase.

Dropping in a frosty white colorway, they reminds us of the ICEE drink we used to polish off as a child each summer. The sneakers feature the iconic ICEE bear just above the heel, and various shades of blue across the tongue, toe and sole. A white heel and various red accents complete the look.

Speaking strictly from a performance standpoint, an S-shaped molded heel counter eliminates any heel slip concerns, resulting in a comfortable workout without any injuries. A laceless construction with tongue and heel makes it easier to pull tabs on and off and a boost midsole promises responsiveness and comfort.

In addition to trainers, the former Oklahoma product is also releasing his first apparel collection with Three Stripes. With his signature logo front and center, choose from hoodies, pants, shorts and a t-shirt splashed with the ICEE signature logo cup and frozen swirl treat.

The Trae Young capsule is available to shop at Champs Sports, Adidas and Dick's Sporting Goods. Scroll on for official images and purchasing links.

Trae Young 1

Trae Young 1

$140 at Champs Sports

Trae Pullover

Trae Pullover

$80 at Addias

Trae Pants

Trae Pants

$70 at Adidas

Trae Shorts

Trae Shorts

$45 at Adidas

Trae Young x ICEE Hoodie

Trae Young x ICEE Hoodie

$80 at Adidas

Trae Young x ICEE Tee

Trae Young x ICEE Tee

$35 at Adidas