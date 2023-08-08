Traditional powwow returns after four-year absence

TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY – For the first time since 2019, Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory will host its traditional Powwow.

The Tyendinaga Traditional Powwow: Tsitewatsiro:ten Rekindling Our Spirit, this year’s official title, dates back to the mid-1980s, one of its organizers, Ainsley Leween, said in an interview at the site as preparations were still being made ahead of its big return, Aug. 12-13.

“Thirty-six years ago, some of the elders in the community wanted to bring a powwow here,” Leween said, adding that while powwows are not a Mohawk tradition, celebrating heritage and culture is. “They wanted to bring one here, so they went to a family member’s property somewhere and they cut down trees and cleared off the leaves and branches and laid them out for a year to dry,” she said. Those trees were used to build the teepee-shaped arbour that stands on the grounds near the Elders Lodge to this day.

“Those are the original trees,” Leween said. “You’ll see a couple that we’ve had to add over the years to strengthen it a little bit more, but other than that, it’s all original.”

Unfortunately, father time and the elements have taken a toll on the structure.

“We had it looked at this year and we’ve secured it a little bit better so we can use it for this year, but we’re not sure it’s going to make it any longer than that,” she lamented. “We are hoping to end up with a permanent structure. Trevor Brant, who helped design the new layout with me, has been working very hard. He’s been down here, I think daily, directing people on that. He’s also an artist and he’s come up with a really cool design and I really hope that we can get money or some kind of funding for a new structure, because that would be amazing. This is 36 years old and it’s probably sunk about two inches into the ground.”

The structure is an integral part of the annual powwow, not only for its symbolism but it houses the drummers who perform during the entire powwow, as well as protecting some important electronics and sound equipment.

Story continues

“Normally, and it will be by the time the powwow begins, it would be covered in cedar branches,” Leween said of the structure. “The drummers sit in there the whole time; it keeps them protected from all the elements.”

Leween admitted that as a child attending the powwow, she didn’t pay much attention to the structure, but as an adult, she’s come to appreciate its importance to the event and significance as a gathering place in the territory.

“I’ve lived in the community my entire life; I am Indigenous and I grew up here,” she said. “When I was younger, I’d come to the powwow and I’d get food and I’d always shop the craft booths, but I never really paid much attention to what was happening under the arbour. But now, I appreciate that it’s kind of like the centre of everything.”

Leween said a small number of community members have been largely responsible for the growth and success and organization of the event over its history, which this year could draw upwards of 10,000 people over the weekend.

“The first powwow was held here and it was quite small and they had to clear all this land out and it was only a handful of community members who did it,” she said. “They had to clear all this land out, and because they were just starting out, they only cleared it around where their arbour was going to be. Back then, there were only a couple of vendors.”

A small committee that included then Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Chief Earl Hill oversaw the organization of the event. While the MBQ was involved with the event in the beginning, it is no longer involved and the committee that oversees the event is comprised of community members and volunteers.

The powwow has taken place at the same site all but once in its history, Leween said.

“I think it was the third powwow, it had called for rain all weekend, so they held it at the Deseronto arena indoors,” she said. “And you have to remember, this was 36 years ago, so people were walking around smoking. It was a very small venue and they were very cramped.”

The event, which costs upwarsd of $40,000 to host every year, is funded largely through donations and vendor and admission fees and effectively started from scratch this year due to the pandemic stalling it for three years and a flood that destroyed all documentation related to the event.

“Everything was destroyed, all the documents for our powwow, everything,” she said. “There was so much work involved this year because we had nothing. We were starting from scratch, so every time I would think, ‘OK, well, I’m going to put the dates out there,’ I would be like, ‘Oh my God, I need a vendor rules and regulations, I need a consent form to take your photos,’ all these forms and legalities had to be done, too. That’s why it was a little bit slower to announce.”

The offshoot of this being the first powwow in four years is that there is a very big buzz happening around its return.

“Because we haven’t had one since before the pandemic, people are excited,” Leween said. “There are quite a few people from this territory who attend powwows regularly and they’ve been doing it for years and Tyendinaga is one of the most popular. It’s their favourite. We have a beautiful area.”

The powwow kicks off on Saturday with the grand entry happening at noon, followed by a social for the dancers and singers and drummers. The powwow runs through Sunday and features more than 70 vendors offering only homemade and handcrafted Indigenous fares.

“People don’t come to a powwow to buy things that were mass produced in China,” Leween said, adding that some vendors have been participating in the powwow since Year 1.

“There are vendors here that have been here every year since the beginning,” she said. “They started out as kids with their fathers. They have come faithfully every single year. And every single year, we have to charge everybody. What I want to do with that small group, I want to give them a lifetime honorary membership so they never have to pay again.”

The event is open to anyone, with visitors encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Admission is $5 for seniors, $10 for general admission and children under five are admitted free. The address is 275 Bayshore Rd. in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

The event, Leween agreed, is a true celebration of Mohawk culture and tradition.

“We have the Mohawk fair, which is on the verge of collapsing due to lack of volunteers,” she said. “The fair is more cultural. I don’t know about the most recent years because it’s been declining, and then the pandemic happened, but it doesn’t have a lot of culture in it anymore. The powwow is definitely all about our culture. As I said earlier, powwows are not in our culture, but we adopted it and it is just a way to bring people together. Somebody saw it somewhere, they wanted to bring it here and it has grown immensely over the years. Because the fair has been declining, this is where families are meeting up again, especially after the pandemic. They haven’t seen people and are so excited. I am still getting daily vendors contacting me wanting to get in.”

Leween encouraged everyone to come and celebrate.

“Anyone can dance and share in the celebration,” she said. “That’s what we’re doing. We’re celebrating our people and rekindling our fire. That’s the theme of our powwow this year. That’s what it’s about. It’s recovering from the pandemic.”

Jan Murphy is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Belleville Intelligencer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Jan Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative, Belleville Intelligencer