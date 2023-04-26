Traditional 3pm kick-off for 2023 FA Cup final between Manchester rivals
The 2023 FA Cup final will kick off at the traditional time of 3pm, the Football Association has confirmed.
The showpiece match on June 3 is a Manchester derby for the first time in the competition’s 151-year history.
The clash of the north-west rivals led the Metropolitan Police to deem it a high-risk match and insist upon a kick-off time no later than 4.45pm.
The FA Cup final will take place on Saturday 3 June at 15:00 (UK) 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qbRCVliu3U
On Wednesday afternoon the FA confirmed a 3pm kick-off time, the first occasion the final has been a 3pm kick-off since 2011.
The FA confirmed the winners would receive £2million in prize money, with the losing finalists banking £1million.
ITV’s coverage of the final will be immediately preceded by the Derby from Epsom. The race will start at 1.30pm, with coverage starting at 12.30pm and FA Cup final build-up starting at 2.15pm.