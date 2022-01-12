Trading update Upwards revision of FY 2021 outlook

Trading update
Upwards revision of FY 2021 outlook

Rexel is today providing a trading update on its outlook for full-year 2021. Better-than-expected business activity in Q4 21, combined with Rexel’s strong focus on gross margin and cost discipline, led us to achieve:

  • Same day sales growth of 15.3% (previous guidance: in the 12-15% range), driven by a dynamic recovery, especially in the US, further supported by rising inflation. We enter 2022 with strong backlogs both at Rexel and customers, driven by healthy underlying demand and projects that have been carried over from last year due to low labor availability and supply chain tensions.

  • Adjusted Ebita1 margin of 6.2% in FY 2021 (previous guidance: 5.7%). We estimate that the 200bps adjusted EBITA margin progression from 2020 to 2021 includes 40bps of non-recurring impacts (notably positive one-off price inflation on non-cable products partially offset by a negative impact from all-time high bonuses). In 2022, we anticipate that our action plans will allow us to further improve from the 5.8% normalized 2021 adjusted EBITA1 margin (excluding the one-offs) and to exceed our medium-term ambition of 6%2, ahead of our 2023 roadmap.

Detailed full-year 2021 results and 2022 outlook will be issued on February 11, 2022.

1 Adjusted EBITA is defined as Reported EBITA excluding the estimated non-recurring net impact from changes in copper-based cable prices.

2 Assuming no severe deterioration of sanitary conditions

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.
Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 25 countries, with more than 24,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €12.6 billion in 2020.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, 2021 Global 100 Index, S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021, in recognition of its performance in terms of corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is rated A- in the 2020 CDP Climate Change assessment and ranked in the 2020 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard.
For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX

+33 1 42 85 76 12

ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Sara DU REAU

+33 6 60 31 77 72

Sara.dureau@rexel.com

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM

+33 1 53 96 83 92

tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

DISCLAIMER

The Group is exposed to fluctuations in copper prices in connection with its distribution of cable products. Cables accounted for approximately 15% of the Group's sales and copper accounts for approximately 60% of the composition of cables. This exposure is indirect since cable prices also reflect copper suppliers' commercial policies and the competitive environment in the Group's markets. Changes in copper prices have an estimated so-called "recurring" effect and an estimated so called "non-recurring" effect on the Group's performance assessed as part of the monthly internal reporting process of the Rexel Group: i) the recurring effect related to the change in copper-based cable prices corresponds to the change in value of the copper part included in the sales price of cables from one period to another. This effect mainly relates to the Group’s sales; ii) the non-recurring effect related to the change in copper-based cable prices corresponds to the effect of copper price variations on the sales price of cables between the time they are purchased and the time they are sold, until all such inventory has been sold (direct effect on gross profit). Practically, the non-recurring effect on gross profit is determined by comparing the historical purchase price for copper-based cable and the supplier price effective at the date of the sale of the cables by the Rexel Group. Additionally, the non-recurring effect on EBITA corresponds to the non-recurring effect on gross profit, which may be offset, when appropriate, by the non-recurring portion of changes in the distribution and administrative expenses. The impact of these two effects is assessed for as much of the Group’s total cable sales as possible, over each period. Group procedures require that entities that do not have the information systems capable of such exhaustive calculations to estimate these effects based on a sample representing at least 70% of the sales in the period. The results are then extrapolated to all cables sold during the period for that entity. Considering the sales covered. the Rexel Group considers such estimates of the impact of the two effects to be reasonable. This document may contain statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements. By their nature, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Universal Registration Document registered with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 11, 2021 under number D.21-0111, and its amendment filed with the AMF, on March 29, 2021 under number D.21-0111-A01. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of Rexel's future performance, Rexel's actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity as well as development of the industry in which Rexel operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this communication and Rexel does not undertake, unless required by law or regulation, to update any of the forward-looking statements after this date to conform such statements to actual results to reflect the occurrence of anticipated results or otherwise. The market and industry data and forecasts included in this document were obtained from internal surveys, estimates, experts and studies, where appropriate, as well as external market research, publicly available information and industry publications. Rexel, its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors and employees have not independently verified the accuracy of any such market and industry data and forecasts and make no representations or warranties in relation thereto. Such data and forecasts are included herein for information purposes only. This document includes only summary information and must be read in conjunction with Rexel’s Universal Registration Document registered with the AMF on March 11, 2021 under number D.21-0111, its amendment filed with the AMF, on March 29, 2021 under number D.21-0111-A01, as well as the consolidated financial statements and activity report for the 2020 fiscal year which may be obtained from Rexel’s website (www.rexel.com).

