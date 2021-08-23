Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely related with them.



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Per Wold-Olsen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name GN Store Nord A/S b) LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares







DK0010272632 b) Nature of the transactions Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)







See separate exhibit Volume(s)







See separate exhibit d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



1,381



468.1 e) Date of the transactions 2021-08-23 f) Place of the transactions Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts

Henriette Wennicke

Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 03 33

Or

Rune Sandager

Director – Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 92 57





Press and the media

Lars Otto Andersen-Lange

Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs

Tel: +45 45 75 02 55







About GN Group

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

