Trading in FLSmidth shares by board members, executives and associated persons

FLSmidth A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 20-2022

10 November 2022, Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in FLSmidth made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in FLSmidth and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of Chair of the Board of Directors Tom Knutzen in the attached PDF document.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com

Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

