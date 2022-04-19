Trading update 31 March 2022
FURTHER RECOVERY COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR
Net result from core activities: € 10.18M (31 March 2021: € 9.96M);
Net asset value per share: € 78.93 (31 December 2021: € 77.19);
Debt ratio of 27.3% (31 December 2021: 28.2%);
EPRA occupancy rate total portfolio: 91.8% (31 December 2021: 93.9%);
EPRA occupancy rate retail portfolio: 96.1% (31 December 2021: 97.2%);
Fair value of the investment properties portfolio: € 929,5M (31 December 2021: € 926M);
Increase of the indication of net result of core activities to € 4.80 - € 4.90 per share (previously € 4.70 - € 4.80).
Attachment