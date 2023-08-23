Tradeweb Markets' (NASDAQ:TW) 16% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) shareholders have seen the share price rise 55% over three years, well in excess of the market return (20%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 19% in the last year , including dividends .

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Tradeweb Markets

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Tradeweb Markets was able to grow its EPS at 21% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 16% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 53.67.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Tradeweb Markets has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Tradeweb Markets' TSR for the last 3 years was 57%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Tradeweb Markets shareholders have gained 19% (in total) over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. That gain actually surpasses the 16% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Is Tradeweb Markets cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies.

