Traders Worried as Confusion Ensues Over Blanket Meat, Liquor Ban in Mathura

The speculation over the blanket meat and liquor ban in Mathura in accordance to the announcement made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has kept the city traders on the edge.

With no official correspondence regarding the ban, traders and workers associated with these businesses and their allied activities have kept their fingers crossed.

Speaking at a function in Mathura on the occasion of 'Janmashtami', CM Yogi Adityanath had asked the district officials to draw up a plan to 'rehabilitate' the meat and liquor sellers in other trades like dairy business.

""Efforts should be undertaken to rehabilitate people in other business. They should be imparted training and counselling. It would be better if milk stalls are set up for these people. Once they start selling milk, we would be able to cherish the memory of "Dwaparyuga" when this land used to show the way to the country and the world."" - Yogi Adityanath, UP Chief Minister

Confusion Over Call for Blanket Ban

There is already a ban in place in seven towns – Mathura, Govardhan, Barsana, Baldev, Nandgaon, Radhakund, Gokul, Vrindavan – which were declared pilgrimage sites by the state government in past. The speculations are that the ban would be extended to the entire district, though the clarity on it is awaited.

Since the announcement, no official correspondence has been made to traders and shopkeepers directly or indirectly involved with sale of meat and liquor in the district.

"We are waiting for the communication from the state administration following which modalities of the ban will finalised. As of now we don't have any official order to enforce the ban," an official at the office of Mathura district magistrate said.

Blanket Ban Will Hurt Livelihood of Thousands

Despite the state of uncertainty, traders and individuals involved in meat and liquor business ruefully claim the move will be harsh on them and would adversely impact the only source of livelihood they have. Retail and small shopkeepers will be the worst hit, after having barely recovered from their losses during the pandemic.

""I took over the business from my brother. There is nothing else I am skilled at. Starting all over again in any other business would be easier said than done."" - Shahrukh Khan, 25, Meat seller in Bharatpur Gate market area, Mathura

Meat sellers in the city, in an official order from food safety and drug administration, were directed to keep their shops shut from 21 August to 2 September as a law and order precaution ahead of "Krishna Janmashtami" celebrations.

""I spoke to the concerned authorities who told us that they still don't have any written order to enforce ban. They said our license will be cancelled once the order is out and comes into effect."" - Shahrukh Khan, 25, Meat seller in Bharatpur Gate market area, Mathura

A non-vegetarian eatery owner in the city claims he is staring at a revenue nosedive if any such order for blanket ban comes into effect.

"The last option for us is that we will start serving vegetarian food in case the ban comes into effect. There would be revenue loss of 30-40 percent but we will try to explore more option in vegetarian cuisines," Vipul Manke, an eatery owner in Moti Manzil area said.

Another restaurateur in the city also sounded unhappy over the call for blanket ban.

""This is a politically motivated move keeping in mind the forthcoming elections. If such a ban comes into effect, we will then decide on the further course of action."" - A restaurant owner, name withheld,

There are at least 600 liquor outlets in Mathura selling beers, foreign and country made liquor. The liquor traders are also in standby mode, waiting for the official order on the ban.

"Abruptly closing down a business will force thousands in unemployment in such trying times. We are hopeful a prudent strategy is put in place to serve interests of all stakeholders," a liquor shop owner in the city said.

"Abruptly closing down a business will force thousands in unemployment in such trying times. We are hopeful a prudent strategy is put in place to serve interests of all stakeholders," a liquor shop owner in the city said.