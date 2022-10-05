Trader Joe's In-Store Samples Finally Return After Two Long Years

Just in time for holiday cooking season, Trader Joe's has made a major announcement. We hope you're sitting down for this one. Trader Joe's is finally bringing back in-store samples. This news comes over two years after the grocery store put the popular perk on pause due to the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Trader Joe's officially confirmed the news with People this week, adding that the store plans to use in-store samples to highlight new and possibly overlooked products.

"Demo is back in our stores," the spokesperson shared with People. "We are bringing it back with a new approach. We want to focus a little more on new products. Things not necessarily on your shopping list but things we're excited to share. Customers can stop by their neighborhood store and talk to the crew to find out what's new."

Over on Twitter, fans of Trader Joe's were eager to celebrate the return of in-store samples. Some referred to the news as "monumental" while others admitted to shedding a tear. One user added that the return of samples is a sign that "the earth is healing."

"The sample station is officially BACK after the last several years at Trader Joe’s and I am not kidding when I say that I shed a genuine tear. One of life’s greatest pleasures," one Twitter user wrote.

Have you spotted the return of in-store samples at your local TJ's yet?

