Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Cups Might Be The Best Reese's Copycat

peanut butter cups - Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

When it comes to copycat products, oftentimes generic or store-brand foods just don't replicate the true sense of the original. For example, when it comes to the slightly salty, peanut buttery goodness of a peanut butter cup, many companies have made their own version of the beloved Reese's original. That's no easy feat considering anyone who's experienced store-bought candy in the past 100 years has probably eaten the original Reese's peanut butter cups, which first hit store shelves in 1928 and continue to be one of the most popular candies in the country today.

But now the OG has some serious competition. With a mixture of chocolate and peanut butter in a shape and size that resemble Reese's minis, Trader Joe's might just stake a claim as the very best clone on the market. Customers seem to agree with this assertion, as evidenced by the number of votes the little bundles of goodness received in the Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards. This is a survey the company sends out at the beginning of each year, giving customers the chance to vote for their favorite store products. In 2023, Trader Joe's inducted the delectable delights into the Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame after winning the Customer Choice Awards at least five times.

Read more: 11 Discontinued Chocolates We Miss The Most

Addictive In All The Right Ways

trader joe's peanut butter cups - Trader Joe's

Of course, Trader Joe's thinks its product is amazing, but it's easy to find out what consumers are thinking too. Hit up the internet chat rooms and you'll find customers raving about the Trader Joe's peanut butter cups. They are a fan favorite for a reason -- they offer a combination of those iconic flavors we all remember from our childhood and still love today.

The Trader Joe's version starts with Virginia peanuts that are slow-roasted into creamy peanut butter. That ball of natural peanut butter is then cloaked in either milk chocolate or dark chocolate -- all of which are void of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. The added sugar brings a hit of sweetness and the salt adds that addictive edge that makes you crave one after another. While some people may feel there will never be a replacement for Reese's originals, even aficionados who are willing to give Trader Joe's peanut butter cups a try might just find a new favorite.

Story continues

The Multi-Purpose Peanut Butter Cup

peanut butter cup cheesecake - One_inamillion/Getty Images

Trader Joe's mini peanut butter cups come in a 16-ounce container for less than $5, which eliminates the need for individual wrappers and makes for an affordable snack. While this is a convenience for accessibility, it also puts this treat firmly into the danger zone of mindless munching. If you're worried they may be too poppable, you can also pick up a sample-size bag that contains three and a half ounces of individually wrapped candies.

Trader Joe's peanut butter cups are undeniably munchable on their own, but they can also be used as an ingredient in your other favorite recipes. Nothing against making your own pretzel peanut butter cups, but if you're looking for a shortcut, the TJ's option is ready for use. Pop them onto peanut butter thumbprint cookies or cheesecake, include them in a peanut butter cup brownie torte, or crumble them on top of your favorite chocolate cake. After all, what's better than chocolate and peanut butter except more chocolate and peanut butter?

Read the original article on Daily Meal