Trader Joe's Just Recalled Half A Dozen Different Products

The list of Trader Joe's recalls continuing to grow, and shoppers are starting to get concerned. The latest Trader Joe's items to join the recall list are the Texas Tamale Company's Gourmet Black Bean Tamales and Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds.

According to two separate recall announcements from Trader Joe's, the tamales "may contain undeclared milk" and the multigrain crackers "may contain metal." Customers are being urged not to consume either product and to discard or return the item to Trader Joe's for a full refund. For the tamales, Trader joe's added that "no illnesses have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale," and included a similar note about the crackers.

The announcement for the tamales recall said that the product was sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

The tamales are the sixth recall within only five weeks, and customers have begun to express their concern about the popular grocery store.

"I was gonna go to Trader Joe’s today and then I heard about all the recalls," one user tweeted.

Another user on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out that quality control is an issue they've allegedly noticed for quite sometime.

"The news media is just catching on to this, due to recent Trader Joe's incidents that rose to the level of mass recalls. But it's been an issue I've been noticing since the pandemic... Trader Joe's has never been great at consistent quality control, it's just noticeably worse," they wrote.

In addition to the tamales and multigrain crackers, Trader Joe's products that have been recalled in the past few weeks include Fully Cooked Falafel, Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk, Almond Cookies, and Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup. The falafel was recalled because it may have contained rocks, and the broccoli cheddar soup was pulled because it may have contained insects. "Unexpected" indeed!

