Trader Joe’s Is Recalling a Popular Frozen Food Item Due to ‘Potential Foreign Material’

It’s time to check on your Trader Joe’s frozen food stash.

On March 3, the massively popular, California-based budget grocer announced on its website that it’s recalling one of its fan-favorite frozen foods due to the “potential presence of foreign material (plastics)” — the six-ounce box of Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, which was distributed nationwide. So far, approximately 61,839 pounds of the product are now being recalled.

Consumers who think they may have purchased the affected product are encouraged to check the below details for confirmation:

SKU No: 54988

Best-by Date: March 7, 2025

Lot Code: 03.07.25.C1-1 or 03.07.25.C1-2

EST No: P-46009

Production Date: December 7, 2023



Those who have the affected product in their freezers are encouraged to throw it away. Additionally, Trader Joe’s is offering full refunds for those who are able to return it in-store. Customers who have further questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations hotline — which is monitored Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time — at (626) 599-3817. People may also reach out via the Trader Joe’s Product Feedback form.

As of this writing, there have been no reports of injury or negative reactions linked to the consumption of the grocery chain’s steamed chicken soup dumplings.

The recall was brought about when CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation, Trader Joe’s California-based supplier, received complaints from people who had found hard plastic in their chicken soup dumplings. Specifically, the hard plastic looks to come from a permanent marker, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS).

“We err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues. We voluntarily take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing the product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality,” Trader Joe’s states on its website. “We value information and clear communication. Should a recall become necessary, we waste no time in providing our customers details. Our recall-related communications go well beyond regulatory requirements: We share news through in-store signs, on our website, and through email alerts.”



This recall comes on the heels of a number of Trader Joe's recalls from the past month. In February, the grocery chain recalled its frozen chicken pilaf for potentially containing rocks. Another set of products containing cotija cheese was also recalled due to possible listeria contamination.



