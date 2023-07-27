Trader Joe’s New S’mores Bars Might Be Their Best Summer Release Yet

Costco's bakery has some competition this month because Trader Joe's just rolled out an epic new dessert that has us super-excited for fall.

People are absolutely raving about Trader Joe's new S'Mores Bars. The TJ's website describes the bars as having "all the components of this campfire classic," including a graham-cracker-crumb crust, a rich brownie center, and a top layer of toasted marshmallow.

The nostalgic treat can be found in the frozen desserts section at Trader Joe's, and is available for just $4.99 for a box of six bars.

Instagram user @TraderJoesList was one of the first to get their hands on the bars, and the comments for their post are filled with people praising the new dessert.

"These changed my life," said one commenter.

"Loved them. Prefer them thawed at room temp vs heated up but so good!"

@TraderJoesList also reviewed the S'mores Bars in a separate Instagram post and addressed various questions from followers about the dessert.

"Absolutely. Pretty good," she said in response to the question of if they're worth buying. "And I like that you can do it two different ways."

Quite the versatile bite, the bars can be served frozen, thawed, or heated up in the air fryer.

"Honestly they’re good frozen straight out of the box," one commenter revealed.

"Air fryer and they are the best!!!," another user chimed in.

Hurry, they are already starting to sell out, according to online reports. These are for sure getting added to our grocery list!



