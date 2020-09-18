There’s a new Trader Joe’s cookbook with recipes using the chain’s most famous food products

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Where I live in New York City, the lines at Trader Joe’s can get pretty long. Throw in a global pandemic, which limits the number of people allowed inside, and the lines now start outside, wrapping around the building. But there’s a reason for the madness — Trader Joe’s food is simply that good.

However, there might not be a Trader Joe’s fan bigger than Kelsey Lynch, the woman behind the popular Trader Joe’s Food Reviews Instagram account who recently published a book featuring her own recipes using products exclusively from the grocery chain.

“Cooking Through Trader Joe’s Cookbook” uses the brand’s popular cauliflower gnocchi, everything bagel seasoning, cookie butter and more to make affordable and easy-to-make appetizers, cocktails, main courses and desserts.

While not officially endorsed by or affiliated with Trader Joe’s, the book was released on Aug. 4 and Amazon reviewers have already given it 4.7 out of 5 stars. And most reviewers say they “love this book.”

“I LOVE THIS COOKBOOK!!!!” wrote one reviewer. “Last weekend I made the vanilla bourbon French toast. This weekend I made the fried honey butter chicken sandwiches, unreal. I’m having so much fun with this cookbook. What a worthwhile purchase!”

“So happy Kelsey put this cookbook out! I’ve been following her on TikTok and Instagram and she has the best ideas of things you can make from our favorite grocery, now made even better with her ideas!!!! I downloaded the Kindle version and it’s fantastic,” wrote another reviewer and fan of the Instagram account.

The only complaint some reviewers seem to have about the book is that there are not enough recipes — the whole cookbook is about 100 pages long — and that the recipes are too simple.

You can purchase the paperback “Cooking Through Trader Joe’s” on Amazon for $25 regularly (it’s currently on sale for $21.59) or get the Kindle version for less than half the price ($9.99).

Nonetheless, if you’re looking for new ideas in the kitchen, there are a few other cookbooks that cater to Trader Joe’s famously good food you can find on Amazon.

