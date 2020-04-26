Trade union urges workers at Renault's Flins plant not to return to work

PARIS (Reuters) - A trade union representing workers at Renault's <RENA.PA> Flins plant near Paris on Sunday urged staff not to return to work before May 11, saying it was still too risky in terms of their health given the coronavirus crisis.

The SUD union said in a statement that Renault management had asked workers to return to the Flins plant from April 28-29 onwards - before the May 11 date the French government has earmarked for when it will start to ease a national lockdown imposed in mid-March to tackle the spread of the virus.

Officials at Renault did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Flins plant had a workforce of around 2,640 as of the end of December 2018, according to Renault's website.

The site, founded in 1952, builds Renault's Zoe and Micra cars.

Last Friday, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the French government was working on an aid deal for Renault potentially worth around 5 billion euros (£4.3 billion).







(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)