New Trade and Supply Chain Mega Trends, 2020 Report

While the global economy is experiencing its worst disruption in decades with uncertainties surrounding the magnitude of COVID-19's impact, a way forward persists.
In this research, the publisher analyzes the scale of impact on global gross domestic product (GDP) growth and other critical macroeconomic elements such as unemployment, inflation, and trade. The research presents the macroeconomic outlook for 2020, factoring in the constantly-evolving aspects of the pandemic while also providing insight into the trajectory of other key macroeconomic variables for specific countries and regions.
Based on the trend analysis and recovery outlook, the publisher has detailed economic growth opportunities for businesses in this time of crisis. From an upsurge in the adoption of remote working models to new supply chain strategies, the report defines the context of these opportunities and the call to action for businesses that should be leveraged to drive growth. Similarly, the research identifies and expands on the top strategic imperatives for companies to ensure growth during these uncertain times.
Research Scope
The geographic scope includes analysis and key metrics for countries severely impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis such as the United States, China, Brazil, and India. Domestic demand and industrial production are particularly vulnerable due to the worsening employment and growth outlook for 2020.
Key Features
A key feature of this study is the comparative analysis of other geopolitical shocks that occurred in the past 20 years, including the 9/11 attacks, global financial crisis, and the crude oil crisis, and their implications for global GDP growth, unemployment, and trade. A region-specific breakdown of the impact of geopolitical events highlights indicates the effect of COVID-19 is likely to be more pronounced than the global financial crisis across all regions. In addition to assessing impact, the report puts in perspective recovery expectations and regional variances depending on the severity of the outbreak and the extent of government response.
For example, governments across the globe have rolled out unprecedented fiscal stimulus packages to tackle the virus. A thorough study of global COVID-19 stimulus trends unveils that the packages offered by developed economies outweigh the ones provided by emerging markets. Major developed economies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy have allocated more than 10% of GDP as part of their largest stimulus packages. The global recovery process is expected to begin in 2021.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the outlook for global GDP growth?
- What trajectory will regional growth rates and recovery take?
- How will different economies be affected?
- How much is trade expected to contract and what is the outlook for 2021?
- How severe is the impact on global employment?
- How different is the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis compared to that of previous geopolitical shocks?
- What stimulus packages have been offered by different countries?
- How will different sectors within a region be affected?
- What are some of the growth opportunities that businesses can leverage?
- What are the strategic imperatives to ensure growth amidst COVID-19?
Key Topics Covered
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Economy Amidst COVID-19
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 2020
- Top 5 Growth Opportunities Post-COVID-19
- Key Growth Metrics: Global
- Key Growth Metrics: United States
- Key Growth Metrics: Canada
- Key Growth Metrics: Brazil
- Key Growth Metrics: United Kingdom
- Key Growth Metrics: Germany
- Key Growth Metrics: Italy
- Key Growth Metrics: France
- Key Growth Metrics: Russia
- Key Growth Metrics: China
- Key Growth Metrics: India
- Key Growth Metrics: Japan
- Key Growth Metrics: South Korea
- Key Growth Metrics: Saudi Arabia
- Key Growth Metrics: South Africa
- Key Growth Metrics: United Arab Emirates
3. Growth Environment
- Geopolitical Chaos Overview: Global
- Isolated Geopolitical Chaos Overview: Global
- Impact Analysis: Global
- Isolated Geopolitical Chaos Overview: Global Unemployment Rate
- Isolated Geopolitical Chaos Overview: Global Merchandise Export and Import Growth Rate
- Geopolitical Chaos Overview: Americas
- Impact Analysis: Americas
- Geopolitical Chaos Overview: Asia-Pacific
- Impact Analysis: Asia-Pacific
- Geopolitical Chaos Overview: Europe
- Impact Analysis: Europe
- Geopolitical Chaos Overview: Middle East and Africa
- Impact Analysis: Middle East and Africa
- COVID-19 Stimulus Trend Analysis
- Key COVID-19 Stimulus Responses: Americas
- Key COVID-19 Stimulus Responses: Europe
- Key COVID-19 Stimulus Responses: Asia-Pacific
- Key COVID-19 Stimulus Responses: Middle East and Africa
- Regional and Sectoral Impact: Latin America
- Regional and Sectoral Impact: North America
- Regional and Sectoral Impact: Europe
- Regional and Sectoral Impact: Asia-Pacific
- Regional and Sectoral Impact: Middle East
- Regional and Sectoral Impact: Africa
4. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 1: Diversify Price Plans for Products and Services to Capture Consumer Spending, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Regionalize Supply Chains to Limit the Impact of Global Disruptions, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Drive Innovation to Support the New Normal, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 4: Leverage Low-Interest Rates to Increase Investments and Optimize Government Tax Incentives, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 5: Relocation of Production to Emerging Markets for Better Strategic Advantage, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 6: Improve Digital Competitiveness to Attract Investments and Accelerate the Transition to the New Normal, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 7: Strategic Workforce Planning for Talent Acquisition, 2020
5. Next Steps
