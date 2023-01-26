Trade rumor rankings: OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic and more

With the NBA trade deadline mere days away, we’re back with another installment of our trade rumors rankings series, in which we rank the 10 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.

After the somewhat surprising deal that saw Rui Hachimura get sent to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and draft capital, a reminder was sent to NBA fans to expect the unexpected, even in what many project to be a quiet trade deadline.

Below, check out the 10 players who have appeared most often in our trade page over the previous week.

Serge Ibaka (Milwaukee)

serge ibaka

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

It was announced in the past week that veteran big man Serge Ibaka would be hitting the trade block, something that didn’t come as a total shock as the 33-year-old had played in fewer than 30 total minutes of action dating back to Nov. 21.

The Milwaukee Bucks and center Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the 14-year NBA veteran a new home via trade as he remains away from the team, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2023

Following that up, our own Michael Scotto reported that Ibaka is drawing some interest in the trade market, namely from the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.

Ibaka doesn’t appear to have much left in the tank as far as being a rotational NBA player, not with averages of 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds this season, but a team looking for a backup big man to space the floor a bit and provide some shot-blocking could look into his services.

For the latest Serge Ibaka trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Jae Crowder (Phoenix)

jae crowder

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A player who has been on the trade block since before this season even tipped, on the other hand, is Jae Crowder, who doesn’t appear any closer to finding a new home.

It was reported recently that the Bucks remain in play for Crowder, who apparently believe they could use his grizzled, two-way style of play, but are ready to look elsewhere if Crowder gets traded to another team:

League sources told Yahoo Sports the Bucks are very much in play for Phoenix swingman Jae Crowder, but you get the feeling their offer is their offer and they’ll be ready to make a move on a secondary situation if Crowder is moved elsewhere — probably in the mold of a versatile, rugged defender who can make shots.

Marc Stein reported that along with the Bucks, the Heat remain interested in their former swingman, a fit that makes sense as Miami’s biggest weakness is at starting power forward.

Finally, Crowder caused a bit of a stir when he tweeted the following cryptic emojis within moments of news on the Hachimura trade to the Lakers coming out:

⏳🕰⌛️ — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 23, 2023

We’ll see where Crowder ends up, and if a potential move takes us all the way to the moments before the trade deadline.

For the latest Jae Crowder trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Bojan Bogdanovic (Detroit)

bojan bogdanovic

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The source of many trade rumors of late due to his status as an experienced scorer with good production on a rebuilding team, Bojan Bogdanovic was linked with the Los Angeles Lakers by The Athletic recently:

Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic continues to be the name most often tied to the Lakers in league circles, but the Pistons are looking for an unprotected first-round pick, at a minimum, in a potential trade, according to league sources. The Lakers’ preference is to only give up a lottery-protected first for the 34-year-old Bogdanovic, though that could change when up against the trade-deadline clock.

Bogdanovic would be a huge pickup for any contender, averaging 21.5 points and shooting 42.3 percent from three this season, so it makes sense why the Detroit Pistons are holding out for an unprotected first in exchange for the Croatian swingman.

Our own Scotto recently reported that the Pistons are holding out for a big-time offer for Bogdanovic:

Despite numerous inquiries on Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, rival executives have been met with a consistent stance from Detroit: It’s going to take overwhelming offers to move either player. Bogdanovic, who’s averaging a career-high 21.3 points, could force a desperate playoff team looking to get over the hump to offer a lightly protected first-round pick and a good young player. He turns 34 in April and is owed $39 million over the next two seasons, which includes a partially guaranteed $2 million for the 2024-25 season.

Other teams with reported recent interest in Bogdanovic include the Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans, Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks, per Shams Charania.

For the latest Bojan Bogdanovic trade rumors and salary info, click here.

OG Anunoby (Toronto)

og anunoby

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

If Bogdanovic is going to be expensive to trade for, one can only guess how costly OG Anunoby – a younger option with two-way expertise – is going to be to trade for.

Kevin O’Connor reported recently that there’s doubt as to the Raptors actually trading Anunoby, and that it would take an “enormous offer” for a team to pry him out of Canada.

League sources doubt that the Raptors will move Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby unless the return is enormous – think two or three unprotected first-round picks or young players of near-equal talent – but it’s more probable that VanVleet or Gary Trent Jr. will be moved since they are less talented and can become free agents this summer.

Enormous offers for Anunoby may be coming in, though, as the Toronto Star reported this week that one team has already offered three first-round picks for the former Indiana standout:

At least one team has previously offered three first-round picks for Anunoby, and Siakam is worth more. Trading both would be a near-total reset around Scottie Barnes.

As Toronto continues on its disappointing 2022-23 campaign, perhaps how the next couple of weeks play out could decide what the Raptors do at the trade deadline. A win streak could change things for the better while continued mediocrity might seal the fate of an outgoing player or two for Toronto.

For the latest OG Anunoby trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Jakob Poeltl (San Antonio)

jakob poeltl

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Contending teams in need of a rim-protecting, pick-and-roll finishing big man are sure to have an interest in San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl, though the asking price for the 27-year-old is high.

The Athletic reported last week that the Spurs want two first-round picks in exchange for Poeltl, with the Boston Celtics having an interest in the Austrian center:

Boston has maintained an interest in Poeltl for several seasons now and is continuing to monitor his market, according to team sources who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The sticking point has been, as always, price. San Antonio has made it known to interested parties throughout the league the Spurs want two first-round picks for Poeltl, according to team and league sources

In speaking with league execs, our own Scotto learned that many are skeptical about San Antonio’s chances of landing such a price for the defensive-minded big man:

While the current asking price for Jakob Poeltl is two second-round picks, multiple executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe the Spurs can get one first-round pick for Poeltl, but two is unlikely given he’ll enter unrestricted free agency and could potentially earn roughly $20 million annually this summer. If the Spurs can get a first-round pick and a solid young player, it might be the middle ground to get a deal done.

We’ll see how this one plays out but one first-round pick and a solid young player for Poeltl sounds much more reasonable and plausible.

For the latest Jakob Poeltl trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Evan Fournier (New York)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Playing just 21 minutes since Jan. 9, Evan Fournier is a likely trade candidate as we get closer to the deadline.

Recently, The Athletic reported that the Knicks are shopping a package of Fournier and Cam Reddish but to no avail:

New York is open to moving Fournier, but it has expressed no willingness to attach sweeteners to him just to get rid of his deal. It’s tried pairing him and Reddish together in trades, one way to bring back larger salaries, but The Athletic hasn’t learned of any traction on deals structured that way.

When asked about the trade rumors recently, Fournier said his top choice would be to play in New York but that his top priority is to play, period, suggesting he wouldn’t be opposed to a move:

Evan Fournier paused after listening to the question. “Do you want to be here?” After initially protesting it, the veteran wing answered with insight. “Best-case scenario, I want to stay here. I want to play here,” he said. “I had a bunch of different choices in free agency and I wanted to be a Knick. I love New York. I wanted to play for [Tom Thibodeau]. So I’d love to stay, but I’d love to play.”

Fournier is owed $18.9 million next season and has a team option on his deal worth $19.0 million for 2024-25, making his contract tricky to move, especially considering his production this season (6.8 points per game on 34.8 percent shooting) relative to his cost.

For the latest Evan Fournier trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Fred VanVleet (Toronto)

fred vanvleet

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

A surprise addition to our trade rumor rankings over the past couple of weeks, Fred VanVleet’s trade candidacy is an interesting one, though it’s unclear how likely it is the Raptors’ star point guard actually gets dealt.

O’Connor reported recently that the all-in Los Angles Clippers have an interest in VanVleet while Marc Stein shared that the Phoenix Suns see VanVleet as a potential trade target as well.

VanVleet himself recently talked about all of the trade talks, telling the media that the better the Raptors play, the lower the odds anyone gets traded out of Toronto, so the Raptors have to focus on winning games:

“We just have to focus on the task at hand … we’ve got to focus on winning games,” said Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, a potential free agent who is among the prominent players who figures to have his name bandied about in trade speculation. “I think if you just lock in on that it kind of blocks out everything else. … “In my seven years going through it, you realize there’s nothing you can do about it. The better you play and the better your team does, the lower the chance anybody getting shipped out of here. If you [crap] the bed you set yourself up for anything to happen. So we’ve got to control the controllables.”

VanVleet would be a huge addition to any team even if his numbers are a bit down this season, as his shot-making, playmaking and defense all remain top-notch traits for the tough-nosed point guard.

For the latest Fred VanVleet trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Kyle Kuzma (Washington)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As Kyle Kuzma has continued to prove himself as a high-level player this season, so too have the odds of the Washington Wizards doing everything in their power to keep him around for the long term.

Kuzma talked about just that recently, telling The Athletic he can 100 percent himself staying in the nation’s capital for the future:

Could you see yourself staying in Washington for the long term? Kyle Kuzma: For sure. One hundred percent. They showed me love. They have allowed me to have a platform to show my game and show the league I’m not just a role player. I’m someone that’s arriving right now. That’s the biggest thing for me. I want to keep elevating. Having a leadership position, having somewhere where I’m developing and playing my game and my role and I’m getting better every single game — that’s what I care about.

The Wizards have reportedly told interested teams, namely the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks, that Kuzma isn’t up for trade, according to Yahoo! Sports:

The Wizards have told inquiring teams, such as the Hawks and Suns, that Kuzma is not available for trade, sources said, despite his objective to decline next season’s player option and test the open market.

So look for Washington to keep true to its word and deny any trade overtures for Kuzma ahead of the upcoming deadline, as Kuzma continues looking more and more like a solid 20-point-per-game swingman for the Wizards.

For the latest Kyle Kuzma trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Eric Gordon (Houston)

eric gordon

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Even as we get closer to the trade deadline, the Houston Rockets are seemingly keeping their high asking price for Eric Gordon, with a recent report from Yahoo Sports! indicating that Houston wants a first-round pick for the veteran 2-guard:

The Pistons are seeking first-round capital at minimum for Bojan Bogdanovic just like Rockets are seeking a first-round pick for Eric Gordon, sources said.

Stein reported this week that the Bucks are an interested party for Gordon and would be willing to trade multiple second-round picks to get him.

It’s hard to see Houston getting much more than that for Gordon, who is 34 already and making $19.6 million this season while shooting just 34.9 percent from three.

For the latest Eric Gordon trade rumors and salary info, click here.

Cam Reddish (New York)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A load of unproven upside is what Cam Reddish offers at this point, which explains why the Knicks are seemingly having trouble moving the former Duke standout.

According to The Athletic, the Knicks are telling teams they want two second-round picks for Reddish but that rival teams believe they would take one second-rounder as enough of a return to move the 23-year-old who hasn’t played since Dec. 3.

Our own Scotto reported that the Knicks and Bucks have discussed a potential swap of Grayson Allen and Reddish, the former of whom’s defensive feistiness might fit well on a Tom Thibodeau-led team.

Finally, Stein mentioned the Heat, Lakers Bucks and Mavericks as potential suitors for Reddish this week.

It remains to be seen whether Reddish will be traded or not, but if he is, don’t be surprised if the move turns out to be inconsequential, as Reddish has now failed to break out with two teams and two different coaching staffs.

For the latest Cam Reddish trade rumors and salary info, click here.

