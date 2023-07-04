Trade rumor rankings: Damian Lillard, James Harden and more

The NBA trade market has been even spicier than we expected this summer with two stars players potentially on the verge of being moved at the time of this writing.

Of course, all eyes remain on Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard as it pertains to his trade request over the weekend with hopes of getting dealt to the reigning Eastern Conference champion, the Miami Heat.

Until that move is made (if it even is), however, the trade market could actually cool off for a bit, though another All-NBA-level guard is also reportedly on the block after negotiations on a new contract with his current team went poorly.

With so many big names to discuss, let’s jump right into the action.

Tyese Maxey (Philadelphia)

If one thing has been made clear by the Philadelphia 76ers over the past week, it’s that burgeoning star guard Tyrese Maxey is not available for trade.

Whether that’s 100 percent true or not remains to be seen but we’ve had multiple reports in the last seven days indicate just that.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said as much on a podcast, emphatically stating:

The Sixers have let it be known Tyrese Maxey is untouchable in trade talks, per @WindhorstESPN (https://t.co/XJOiJnyaAN): “The other thing that the Sixers are wanting to be known is that they are not going to trade Tyrese Maxey. They have made this clear to various people over… pic.twitter.com/0Xeuxmg5SV — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 3, 2023

The Sixers are telling teams that Tyrese Maxey is untouchable, per @WindhorstESPN "Prime Michael Jordan is available? Don’t call. 25-year-old LeBron James is available? Lose our number. Giannis Antetokounmpo says, ‘I want to be a Sixer.’ If Tyrese Maxey is the ask, just keep… pic.twitter.com/Y6KsbwmbOa — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 3, 2023

He also said so on the Hoop Collective podcast:

Prime Michael Jordan is available? Don’t call. 25-year-old LeBron James is available? Lose our number. Giannis Antetokounmpo says, ‘I want to be a Sixer.’ If Tyrese Maxey is the ask, just keep walking.

The same was reported by Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer, too…

Have heard pretty consistently that the Sixers have no interest in putting Tyrese Maxey in any trade conversations, including a potential pursuit for Damian Lillard. Philadelphia, and other teams, are of the belief the Miami Heat are Lillard's preferred destination. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 1, 2023

…as well as by Marc Stein:

Maxey is not available in any trade conversations, according to one team source, with the Sixers adamant that the speedy guard is a significant part of their future and thus not available any scenarios.

So we’ll see if that changes or not.

It could be posturing by Daryl Morey and Co. to keep things calm on the Maxey front before pulling a surprise trade for a certain superstar out of the Pacific Northwest. Otherwise, if the Sixers are so invested in Maxey, why not give him the max extension he’s eligible for this summer?

Or it could just be the flat-out truth. Maxey does have All-Star upside thanks to his elite quickness and high-level scoring ability. And he’s still just 22 and will be on a very team-friendly deal for another season, the type of contract that can help push a contender to grander heights if a player develops into an All-Star before getting paid like one.

The Heat have been at the epicenter of trade discussion this week – and for obvious reasons.

That has led to some of their players finding their way onto the trade rumor rankings this week, led off by 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry checking in at No. 4.

The last we have heard on the Lowry front is that reports about Miami considering stretching and waiving his contract were way premature, according to Stein.

Besides that, the Miami Herald reported earlier in the week that the Heat had shifted their focus on finding a trade for Lowry as part of discussions for a big-name player:

After considering multiple options with Kyle Lowry, the Heat has decided against one of them: waiving and stretching his contract. The Heat instead is now focused on using his salary in a trade for Damian Lillard or another potential deal, according to a league source.

Even if that deal falls through, however, Lowry getting traded this summer can’t be ruled out, not with his salary expiring and Miami looking to lower their luxury tax bill.

It’s got to be a tough time to be Heat guard Tyler Herro.

Sure, his four-year, $120 million extension kicks in during the 2023-24 season.

But for what feels like the third consecutive summer, Herro finds himself at the center of trade talks and to make matters worse, what he continues to hear is about how teams aren’t interested in acquiring him.

That’s what the latest from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski indicates, at least, with regard to the Blazers:

The Trail Blazers are “not impressed” with the Heat’s trade offer for Damian Lillard, which could lead to a deal elsewhere now, per @wojespn: – While Damian Lillard prefers Miami, Portland needs “maximum value” in any trade. – Miami needs at minimum a third team to take on… pic.twitter.com/lTvmtFUAgV — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 4, 2023

Fischer reported similarly yesterday:

For any trade with Miami, Portland would have the goal of moving Herro to a third team, league sources told Yahoo Sports. It seems the challenge for the Blazers with Herro is as much about Portland’s surplus of young combo guards, featuring lottery picks Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, plus the high-scoring Anfernee Simons, as it is about Herro’s long-term money.

Herro has somewhat reacted on social media, even removing ‘Miami Heat guard’ from his Twitter bio.

If the Heat are to find a trade for their top target this summer, they might have to find a third team to take on Herro, their most proven young player. One team that might potentially be interested is the Brooklyn Nets…

Nets are among the teams that have been contacted as a potential third team to acquire Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard to Miami deal, per SNY sources. Yahoo earlier reported that Portland was looking for a third team to re-route Herro to in a potential Lillard deal. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 1, 2023

…though it’s unclear if they’ll want to acquire draft sweetener to take on Herro’s contract, offload former Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons as part of a trade or just take on the former Kentucky standout because they like his game and believe he can help them win.

Regardless, Herro has seemingly accepted there’s a large possibility he’s being dealt this offseason:

“Tyler Herro knows he's getting moved in a Lillard trade. Not to Portland, probably, but it's a leaguewide assumption at this point”- @TheSteinLine via Substack pic.twitter.com/JUKcHK3HUC — Dru (@dru_star) July 4, 2023

We’ll see how this one turns out but one thing is clear: If Miami doesn’t trade its high-scoring 2-guard, it might have an awkward situation on its hands when training camp rolls around.

James Harden (Philadelphia)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The trade request by former league MVP James Harden took the NBA world by surprise last week, though it would have been more shocking if this weren’t essentially his third trade request in the last three years.

Regardless, everything seemed to be trending toward Harden re-signing with the Sixers quickly and painlessly as soon as free agency opened up, only for the bearded star to opt into his deal with the end goal being a trade out of Philadelphia.

BREAKING: 76ers G James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option and sides are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that Harden has played his last game for Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/GguWgysfNZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2023

Two of the teams to have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Harden are the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

The Los Angeles Clippers have expressed interest in trading for James Harden, according to a league source — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) June 29, 2023

The Clippers and Knicks are expected to be among the teams that'll engage with the Sixers on a potential James Harden trade, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/NQ5Y6xkvAx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2023

Things have quieted down a bit on the Harden front, however, with the Lillard trade request probably having something to do with that. In fact, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported yesterday that the Sixers are hopeful to repair things with Harden and haven’t ruled out keeping him this offseason:

Brian Windhorst: One, the Sixers are not afraid to let it be known that they don’t think necessarily it’s over with James Harden, that maybe everybody was just a little bit in their feelings. And a little bit fired up about the state of the negotiations on Thursday, and Harden very angrily picked up his option, that it may not be over that.

But if that’s to happen, they’ll have to repair their relationship with the playmaking guard, who is reportedly extremely upset with Philadelphia:

According to sources directly involved in the situation on both sides, the Los Angeles native wants to play for the Clippers and the Sixers are already in the process of discussing his desired move. Harden is, according to sources close to him, extremely upset at the way in which the Sixers handled his possible free agency and has made his dissatisfaction clear to the organization. Moreover, many believed that the late-May hiring of Nick Nurse to replace Doc Rivers as coach would lead to Harden re-signing. But in the end, sources involved in the matter say, it was a series of silent Sixers signals sent in recent weeks that compelled Harden to pursue that goal elsewhere yet again.

Amick says Morey & Harden are "not attached at the hip anymore, James is very unhappy…" because of the "radio silence" Harden got from Sixers on his FA. Says Harden's camp "read the room" and understood there was no "quid pro quo" coming from last summer's paycut, so opted in pic.twitter.com/Wfqpr3sDgB — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) July 3, 2023

It’ll be interesting to learn who gets traded first this summer: Harden or the player coming up next on our list?

Damian Lillard (Portland)

Now, we get to the player everyone has been talking about this week as far as potential NBA trades, Lillard.

As has been reported consistently for days now, Lillard’s sole focus remains on landing in Miami to play alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

“Damian Lillard only wants to play for the Miami Heat … I’m told there are 3- or 4-team scenarios in a deal with the Heat that would potentially net the Blazers several first-round draft picks.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Damian Lillard’s future. pic.twitter.com/LmrLJoIqXi — The Rally (@TheRally) July 3, 2023

Lillard’s idea to join the Heat has been so steadfast (so far) that it has made his market smaller than it would be otherwise, with team owners reportedly reluctant to green-light a major trade offer for him for fear it might create an awkward situation if Portland were to accept, according to Fischer:

Lillard’s Miami-or-nothing position is muddying his exit out of Oregon, but under different circumstances. While Harden paced the NBA in assists last season and his pair of 40-point outbursts against Boston helped Philadelphia gain a 3-2 edge in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Lillard was posting All-NBA-caliber performances before his season was shut down. He’s also under contract for four more seasons at over $200 million, quite an expensive gamble for a team owner and front office if there’s no guarantee Lillard will be happy about joining them.

Shams Charania also reported yesterday that people around the NBA strongly believe Lillard-to-Miami is the likeliest outcome:

As our Sam Amick reported over the weekend, league sources indicate the Blazers are entertaining offers from around the league to seek the best possible deal for them, though there remains a strong belief a deal to Miami remains the most likely outcome. Damian Lillard’s openness with his preference is expected to keep other teams at bay without assurance that Lillard would be happy to join them.

So we appear to be on a holding pattern, at least for the time being, one that could last weeks, according to a Portland-area reporter:

I'm told that this entire Lillard-Blazers-Heat saga could last (gulp) weeks. Of course, that could change on a dime. Let's hope it does. I've got vaca coming up. — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) July 3, 2023

Miami also appears ready to wait on Portland to accept whatever its offer for Lillard is, as the team has reportedly been telling agents of potential minimum salary targets that it is in a holding pattern for now, waiting on the Lillard saga to culminate:

An agent with available free agents told me this morning that Heat indeed has conveyed to them that they're in a holding pattern on roster moves (particularly with offering minimum contracts) until they resolve Lillard, as @JakeLFischer reported. Miami continues to work on Dame. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 4, 2023

Is Lillard to Miami just a matter of time at this point? Would Portland truly go against its franchise GOAT’s wishes and ship him somewhere he doesn’t want to go? Will another team actually make a huge trade offer for a smaller guard who could earn $63.2 million in 2026-27, his age-36 season?

All unclear for now but we could be waiting a while for a resolution of this situation.

