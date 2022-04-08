Trade rumor rankings: Anthony Davis, Donovan Mitchell and more

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Frank Urbina
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Utah Jazz
    Utah Jazz
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Donovan Mitchell
    Donovan Mitchell
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Rudy Gobert
    Rudy Gobert
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

With the season pretty much over for some of the NBA’s marquee franchises, it’s time for yet another edition of our trade rumor rankings series, where we rank the five players who have appeared most on our Trade page over the past week.

This week’s edition is a doozy, as star duos from both the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz made the cut, with the former’s season over and not much expected out of the latter’s at this point.

To catch the action, just scroll below.

Donovan Mitchell (Utah)

Look away, Jazz fans.

Rumors have been hot and heavy all season regarding there being at least some level of turmoil behind the scenes in Utah, particularly surrounding Donovan Mitchell and his relationship with Rudy Gobert, and considering the team is going through its worst campaign in a long while, the scuttle is only to get heavier, especially if Utah is bounced quickly from the upcoming playoffs, as many expect.

Recently, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon was pretty definitive about his belief that Mitchell will not be spending his entire career in Utah (via the Lowe Post podcast):

Tim McMahon appeared on “The Lowe Post” podcast and discussed the struggling Jazz before dismissing the idea (at the 1:15:50 mark) that Mitchell will stay with the team. “The idea that Donovan Mitchell is going to spend his entire his career in Utah is absolutely ridiculous,” McMahon said. “That’s one of the things that’s staring them in the face this summer. That’s also one of the things that has been looming over this franchise all season long.”

MacMahon would continue:

Donovan Mitchell’s future with the Utah Jazz is uncertain, and it appears a number of teams have been gearing up to attempt to acquire the veteran guard. “Other teams have been planning to make a run at Donovan Mitchell all season long,” ESPN’s Tim McMahon said on The Lowe Post podcast (1-hour, 23-minute mark).

One of those teams is the New York Knicks, who were bandied about as a potential Mitchell suitor this very season.

It would be easy for Jazz fans to dismiss these notions as the typical anti-small market scuttle, but considering the very public, passive-aggressive sniping between Mitchell and Gobert that has gone on this campaign, there appears to be some semblance of truth about the turmoil currently ongoing in Salt Lake City.

This upcoming playoff is about to be very interesting for the Jazz.

For the latest on the Donovan Mitchell trade front, click here.

Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)

After ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said last week that he believes the Lakers might at least discuss an Anthony Davis trade this offseason, the opposite was reported by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, who wrote this week:

Los Angeles will be limited in its options for turnover outside of the coaching staff. While some rival executives around the league have wondered about the Lakers’ willingness to discuss trading All-Star forward Anthony Davis this offseason, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation refuted that option will seriously be on the table for Los Angeles brass.

Regardless, word of Windhorst’s report must have gotten back to Davis anyway, as the big man opened up to ESPN about hearing his name attached to trade rumors:

“I can’t control those things,” Davis told ESPN after the Lakers loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, which eliminated L.A. from play-in tournament contention. “That’s an upstairs thing. A Klutch, Rich Paul thing. My agency. “I mean, my job is to go out and play basketball. Obviously I love it in L.A. If that’s something that they’re considering, then we’ll have a conversation about it. I don’t know what they’re talking about, what’s the plan.”

Davis would continue to say he truly has no idea what the Lakers’ plan for him is:

To be clear, Davis has no indication that the Lakers will trade him, but as a 10-year NBA veteran, he is aware how the league works. “I mean, I don’t think they’re planning on doing anything [with me],” he said. “I don’t know, man. F—, I don’t know.”

A Davis trade seems unlikely, as although he has been quite injury-prone over the past couple of years, he remains just 29 and one of the most impactful two-way big men… when healthy.

If L.A. believes he’ll have better luck health-wise going forward, they will likely opt to keep Davis, who is under contract through 2024-25, and try to build another contender around both he and LeBron James.

For the latest on the Anthony Davis trade front, click here.

Rudy Gobert (Utah)

There hasn’t bene anything concrete on the Gobert trade front indicating that the Jazz might actually considering trading their All-NBA big man this summer, but that hasn’t stopped speculation about potential trade destinations for the French center arising.

First, ESPN’s MacMahon reported that the Dallas Mavericks would be significantly interested in Gobert if he were put up for trade:

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly would have “significant interest” in Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert if the team were to make him available, according to Tim MacMahon on the Lowe Post podcast. It also sounds like Gobert would love to play with Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Imagine Gobert catching lobs from a guard in Luka Doncic who would actually pass the ball to him? That would be fun to witness.

Further, veteran NBA scribe Marc Stein agreed with MacMahon that Dallas would be interested in Gobert while adding another team that could pop up as a potential suitor, the Toronto Raptors:

Marc Stein on Rudy Gobert: I agree with Tim (MacMahon), Dallas would certainly be interested. Toronto, we know they’ve been after a big for a long time. I can imagine the Raptors showing interest there. It will be more than those two teams, for sure.

Whatever does happen with Utah over the coming month in its 2021-22 playoff run could have huge implications on the team’s future, both short- and long-term.

It’s about to be a nerve-wracking team time to be a Jazz fan, barring an unexpected deep playoff run.

For the latest on the Rudy Gobert trade front, click here.

Russell Westbrook (LA Lakers)

Lakers fans may not want to read this, but according to Russell Westbrook, his hope is to run it back next season in Los Angeles:

Westbrook wants to run it back and see what the Lakers could do with improved health. “That’s the plan, but nothing is promised,” Russ said. “Like I said all season long: you gotta play the cards you’re dealt. Yes — we want to be able to see what that looks like, what that entails over the course of an 82-game season. But we’re not sure if that’s guaranteed neither. So, I just hope that we have a chance to be able to do something in the future.”

The odds of that happening are slim, of course, as the Lakers will undoubtedly be shopping their expensive, aging point guard this summer in hopes of upgrading the roster around James and Davis.

Still, according to reports, James isn’t getting out of this totally scot-free, as Bleacher Report said this week that some of the blame internally in Los Angeles is falling at James’ feet for pressuring the team to trade for the former league MVP:

The buzz around the league suggests general manager Rob Pelinka has another year to get the Lakers back on track. The blame internally appears to be focused on injuries, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James for pressuring the team to trade for Westbrook.

Tough to totally blame James for that, as Rob Pelinka and Co. could have simply told the four-time MVP ‘no’ and proceeded with trying to acquire Buddy Hield or DeMar DeRozan.

Regardless, according to Stein, the Lakers will have more options to trade Westbrook this summer, as the Charlotte Hornets, with an expensive couple of contracts of their own, could be a suitor for the triple-double machine:

Charlotte has been increasingly mentioned by league insiders as a team to watch on the Westbrook front. All-Star guard LaMelo Ball is firmly ensconced as the Hornets’ face of the franchise and on-the-ball star, but one scenario making the rounds is a belief that the Hornets could emerge with Westbrook interest in the name of creating some financial flexibility. Gordon Hayward has two seasons left on a four-year, $120 million contract and has appeared in only 49 of Charlotte’s 79 games this season. Terry Rozier has performed well this season, with an above-average PER of 17.36, but next season is Year 1 of a four-year, $97 million extension.

Stein also mentioned the potential of L.A. re-opening talks with the Houston Rockets on a Westbrook-for-John Wall swap, as well as the Lakers now having their 2029 first-round pick to use as a sweetener as avenues for the purple-and-gold franchise to move on from Westbrook:

The Lakers gain the ability to trade an additional future first-round pick in 2029 in July after having only the 2027 first to shop at the deadline, which increases their optionality with Houston or any other potential trade partner. It’s also conceivable that the Rockets, plenty weary of their own saga with Wall, could lessen their demands (two second-rounders?) as both Wall and Westbrook enter the final year of their current contracts. Unless the Rockets think they can trade Wall elsewhere, these discussions are bound to be renewed.

Whatever route the Lakers do take, there’s no question the team is in need of a fresh start next season. Will that make trading Westbrook easy? No, but it’s something that might have to be done for the immediate betterment of the team.

For the latest on the Russell Westbrook trade front, click here.

1

1

1

1

1

1

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Maple Leafs consistency against rivals gives fans reason to believe

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses a series of significant wins for the Maple Leafs against their biggest rivals, a trend that should give Toronto fans reason to believe their team is ready to perform in the playoffs.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Who is Jadon Sancho?

    Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. Why?

  • 6 teams that disappointed in the 2021-22 NHL season

    Here are the six teams that came wildly short of expectations.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Spirit rout Pride to remain unbeaten in NWSL Challenge Cup

    The Washington Spirit remained unbeaten after a 4-1 win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday afternoon in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action. Washington entered the game 0-0-3 while Orlando was also looking to get their first win with an 0-2-1 record, but it was the Spirit who dominated the game from the get-go. Washington got on the board right before half-time as Ashley Sanchez scored in the 43rd minute and they followed that up with a goal from Andi Sullivan at the 45th minute. T

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Auston Matthews scores goal No. 55 to break single-season Leafs record

    Auston Matthews tallied his 55th goal of the season on Thursday to break a 40-year-old franchise record, before putting home the OT winner for good measure.

  • P.K. Subban earns 27 penalty minutes and ejection after standing up for teammate

    P.K. Subban was given an early exit from Sunday's game after fighting Oliver Wahlstrom.

  • More Black hockey players in western Quebec say they've faced racial slurs

    More Black minor hockey players in western Quebec are coming forward with allegations of racial slurs less than a week after another Black player spoke out. On Monday, Hockey Outaouais and the team L'Intrépide de Gatineau confirmed in a statement they have launched an investigation after two of the team's players said they were subjected to racist remarks. One of those players, Anthony Allain-Samaké, told Radio-Canada the bullying led him to quit the team. "Being called the N-word was still quit

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • Ryan Getzlaf to retire after 17 seasons with Anaheim Ducks

    Ryan Getzlaf may have had more to give, but he's walking away from his tremendous career at the end of the season.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Family of Mike Bossy says Islanders great 'resting peacefully' at home, continues cancer battle

    The family of Hall of Fame member and New York Islanders great Mike Bossy says he is resting peacefully at home while continuing his battle with lung cancer, according to Quebec-based sports channel TVA Sports on Monday. The news comes contrary to a report by The Hockey News saying Bossy, 65, had entered palliative care. CBC Sports has not independently confirmed either report. Bossy, an eight-time all-star, announced last October he had been diagnosed with the disease. The illness forced him to

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two