How to trade with other trainers in Pokémon Go

Two years after the release of Pokémon Go, the game finally added one of the features fans have been waiting for since the beginning — the ability to trade Pokémon with friends. Trading has been part of the Pokémon games since Red and Blue were released in 1995, but it had been sorely lacking in Pokémon Go. If you’ve been wondering how to trade in the popular mobile game, we have you covered.

The game now supports a whole new “Friends” mechanic that allows you to link up with other players — and trading is a part of that. Since trainer battles are also now in the game, it’s crucial that you acquire the best lineup.

How to trade in Pokémon Go

Unfortunately, you can’t just hop into Pokémon Go and immediately start trading. Like most features in the app, it’s going to require some time and effort on the player’s part. Here’s everything you need to do before you can start trading Pokémon with friends.

1. Make friends

pokemon go update friends More

The first step in trading is finding friends in Pokémon Go. To do that, you’ll need to find the screen in the game that lets you enter a Trainer Code for another player and displays yours. The 12-digit code is located under the Friends tab when you tap on your trainer’s portrait in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Under Friends, tap Add Friend to bring up the screen with the code.

From there, you can either send your code to other people or enter one of their codes. When someone adds you to their Friends list, you’ll get a notification. Accept the request and you’re done. Now you’re linked to the other trainer and can see what they’re doing in the game.

2. Grow your friendships

pokemon go update gifts More

Now that you’ve made some friends, you need to increase your “level” of friendship with them. You can do that in three ways: Trading together, playing raids and gym battles together, and giving gifts. Gifts are items that sometimes appear randomly when you spin a PokéStop out in the world. They’re not objects you can keep or use, but you can give them to someone on your Friends list. Giving and receiving gifts increases your friendship with that person through four different stages: Good Friend, Great Friend, Ultra Friend, and Best Friend.

The good news is that, despite all these levels of friendship, you only need to be Good Friends with someone to start trading Pokémon. It only takes one gift passed between friends to make you Good Friends, and once that happens, you’re only barred from trading “Mythical” Pokémon such as Mew.

