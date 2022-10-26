After trade, Panthers creating new offensive identity

STEVE REED
·4 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It took seven games, a major trade and a head coaching change, but the Carolina Panthers are finally creating an identity on offense.

When interim head coach Steve Wilks took over two weeks ago, he told offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and his staff that he expects the team’s primary focus to be on running the football — regardless of the score.

The Panthers saw the fruits of that game plan begin to flourish this past Sunday as they ran for 173 yards and controlled the line of scrimmage in a stunning 21-3 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite trading running back Christian McCaffrey — the team’s best player and focal point of the offense — to the San Francisco 49ers earlier in the week.

Chuba Hubbard started and ran for 63 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an ankle injury and D'Onta Foreman added 118 yards on the ground as the Panthers gave their overworked defense some much needed rest on the sideline.

The seeds of Sunday's successful ground game were planted in Carolina's game the week before against the Los Angeles Rams, even though the Panthers lost 24-10 and failed to score an offensive touchdown.

Wilks said the team set out to establish an identity that day.

“That is the mindset that I wanted to create up front — just blue collar, hard working and pushing the pile," Wilks said. "I thought we did that. Even though the scoreboard wasn’t what we wanted I told the coaches it will help us win games down the road.”

It also helped establish the play-action game.

P.J. Walker, who entered training camp as the fourth-string quarterback but has been pressed into duty because of injuries, played efficient football, throwing for 177 yards and two scores against the Bucs.

“I feel like we got the running game going and we were able to open things up for P.J.," said Foreman, who had just 12 carries prior to Sunday.

The Panthers (2-5) suddenly have a shot to move into a tie for first place in the NFC South with a win Sunday at Atlanta and a Tampa Bay loss on Thursday night to the Baltimore Ravens.

After last week's success in the running game, Carolina's offensive line is eager to get back on the field and build off the momentum.

"It was great to see that we took a big step this past week,” right tackle Taylor Moton said. "Now we want to take another step and make it more consistent.”

It won't be easy though.

The Falcons enter the game ranked fifth against the run, and the Panthers aren't sure if they'll have Hubbard, who missed practice Wednesday.

The Panthers are still last in the league in offense, but guard Austin Corbett said he sees the team starting to come together — and only getting better.

“It’s a brand new offense and things take time to click, especially with all of the moving pieces. Things are still happening, right?" said Corbett, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams last year. “To have a game like that and show what we can do is great, but my sense after the watching the tape is there is still more out there to be had.”

Corbett credits offensive line coach James Campen's blocking scheme for the success last week. He called Campen a detail-oriented coach who understands blocking schemes and different angles and how to attack a defense.

“When you have everyone on the same page and communicating and you're working in unison it makes it so much easier," Corbett said.

The win also brought renewed hope in the locker room.

“It was a lot of fun just seeing all of the guys smiling and jumping around and happy for one another,” Foreman said. "Defense, offense, it was great. Having that feeling coming back in the locker room (after the game) and every guy with all of that excitement is something you strive to see every week."

NOTES: Wilks announced that center Pat Elflein, who started the first six games, will need season-ending hip surgery. Bradley Bozeman, who started last week against the Bucs, will start moving forward.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Canadian pairs duo Brooke McIntosh, Benjamin Mimar excited for senior Grand Prix debut on home ice

    Despite making their partnership official just days before the pandemic hit, Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are still one of Canada's newest and youngest Canadian pairs teams ready to make their senior Grand Prix debut Oct. 29 at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ont. "It's definitely been a wild ride," McIntosh said recently. "I don't think we would've thought that we'd have two Grand Prix going into our first senior season when we first got together." Having said that, there seems to be few ner

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • 5 best active Canadian NFL players

    The NFL is ripe with Canadian talent these days. Here are the best of the best.