Trade panel sides with Mexico, Canada in auto rules dispute, Mexico says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A dispute panel under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) has sided with Mexico and Canada against the United States in a dispute on the interpretation of regional content requirements for the automotive sector, Mexico's presidency said on Friday.

"The decision could generate more incentives to generate auto parts in our country," the presidency said on Twitter. (Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)