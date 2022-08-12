Trade, Manufacturing Data Due Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

NAHB home builders' index (Aug.)

Featured Earnings

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) (Q2) EPS projects for six cents, compared to nine cents in the prior-year quarter.

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) (Q4) EPS projects for $1.42, compared to $1.14 in the prior-year quarter.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) (Q4) EPS projects for 77 cents, compared to 76 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Monday will feature June’s wholesale trade, manufacturing sales, also for June, followed by MLS numbers from the Canadian Real Estate Association for July.

Featured Earnings

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T.BDGI) (Q2) EPS projects for gain of 24 cents, compared to a loss of 19 cents in the prior-year quarter.

K92 Mining Inc. (T.KNT) (Q2) EPS projects for five cents, compared to six cents in the prior-year quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. (T.MAG) (Q2) EPS projects for six cents, compared to three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead


Building permits (July)

Housing starts (July)

Industrial production (July)


Featured Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) (Q2) EPS projects for $1.60, compared to $1.78 in the prior-year quarter.

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) (Q2) EPS projects for $4.95, compared to $4.53 in the prior-year quarter.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) (Q2) EPS projects for loss of $1.18, compared to a loss of 83 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Tuesday comes the consumer price index for July, following international transactions in securities for June.

Featured Earnings

DREAM Unlimited Corp. (T.DRM) (Q2) EPS projects for 42 cents, compared to 96 cents in the prior-year quarter.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (T.GFP) (Q2) EPS projects for 27 cents, compared to 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Osisko Mining Inc. (T.OSK) (Q2) EPS projects for loss of two cents, compared to gain of six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Retail sales (July)

Business Inventories (July)

Featured Earnings

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) (Q2) EPS projects for 73 cents, compared to 76 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) (Q2) EPS projects for $4.64, compared to $4.25 in the prior-year quarter.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) (Q3) EPS projects for $2.43, compared to $1.72 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookhead

CPI (July) The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.1% on a year-over-year basis in June, up from a 7.7% gain in May. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.6% in June.

Housing Starts (July) Housing starts in Canada fell 3% over a month earlier to 273,841 units in June, but well above market expectations of 265,000 units, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CHMC).

Featured Earnings

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (T.BIR) (Q2) EPS projects for 62 cents, compared to 47 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Gamehost Inc. (T.GH) (Q2) EPS projects for 18 cents, compared to ninne cents in the prior-year quarter.

POET Technologies Inc. (T.PTK) (Q2) EPS projects for loss of 12 cents, compared to loss of 19 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial Jobless Claims (week of August 13)

Existing home sales (July)

Leading Economic Indicators (July)

Featured Earnings

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) (Q4) EPS projects for 34 cents, compared to 78 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) (Q3) EPS projects for $1.78 compared to $1.90 in the prior-year quarter.

NetEase Inc. NASDAQ: NTES) (Q2) EPS projects for 94 cents, compared to 81 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Industrial Product Price Index (July) The index declined by 1.1% month over month in June and by 14.3% compared with June 2021.

Raw Materials Price Index (July) The index edged down 0.1% on a monthly basis in June and increased 32.4% year over year.

Featured Earnings

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (T.PGM) (Q2) EPS projects for loss of one cent, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (T.MCLD) (Q2) EPS projects for loss of 80 cents, compared to loss of 92 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Itafos Inc. (T.IFOS) (Q2) EPS projects for 18 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) (Q3) EPS projects for $6.59 compared to $5.32 in the prior-year quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), (Q2) EPS projects for 85 cents, compared to $2.21 in the prior-year quarter.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) (Q2) EPS projects for 93 cents, compared to $1.04 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Retail Sales (June) Retail sales increased 2.2% to $62.2 billion in May.

New Housing Price (July) New home prices for Canada were up 0.2% in June compared with May.

Featured Earnings

Newcrest Mining Limited (T.NCM) (Q2) PS projects for 66 cents, compared to 37 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (T.PPTA) (Q2) EPS projects for loss of 12 cents, compared to loss of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.

