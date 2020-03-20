Trade Alert: Wang Ting At Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. (HKG:106), Has Just Spent CN¥870k Buying Shares

Investors who take an interest in Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. (HKG:106) should definitely note that insider Wang Ting recently paid HK$0.62 per share to buy HK$870k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 0.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Landsea Green Properties

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & CEO Ming Tian for HK$1.7m worth of shares, at about HK$1.03 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being HK$0.58). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Landsea Green Properties insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SEHK:106 Recent Insider Trading, March 20th 2020

Does Landsea Green Properties Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Landsea Green Properties insiders own about HK$413m worth of shares. That equates to 15% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Landsea Green Properties Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Landsea Green Properties insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Landsea Green Properties (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

