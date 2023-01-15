Trade Alert: Vincent Tchenguiz At The Trendlines Group Ltd. (Catalist:42T), Has Just Spent US$1.5m Buying 5.3% More Shares

The Trendlines Group Ltd. (Catalist:42T) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Vincent Tchenguiz recently bought a whopping S$1.5m worth of stock, at a price of S$0.12. While that only increased their holding size by 5.3%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Trendlines Group

In fact, the recent purchase by insider Vincent Tchenguiz was not their only acquisition of Trendlines Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid S$0.13 per share in a S$1.6m purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.096). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Vincent Tchenguiz was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Vincent Tchenguiz bought a total of 37.16m shares over the year at an average price of S$0.12. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Trendlines Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Trendlines Group insiders own about S$37m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Trendlines Group Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Trendlines Group. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Trendlines Group (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

