Trade Alert: The Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Of Urban&Civic plc (LON:UANC), Ian Barlow, Has Just Spent UK£65k Buying 27% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Urban&Civic plc (LON:UANC) Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, Ian Barlow, recently bought UK£65k worth of stock, for UK£2.16 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 27%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Urban&Civic

In fact, the recent purchase by Ian Barlow was the biggest purchase of Urban&Civic shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£2.16. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Urban&Civic insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

LSE:UANC Insider Trading Volume June 28th 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Urban&Civic insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about UK£7.2m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Urban&Civic Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Urban&Civic insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Urban&Civic. For example - Urban&Civic has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



