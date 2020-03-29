Trade Alert: The President & COO Of Sinch AB (publ) (STO:SINCH), Anders Olin, Has Just Spent kr204k Buying Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Anders Olin, the President & COO of Sinch AB (publ) (STO:SINCH) recently shelled out kr204k to buy stock, at kr339 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 11%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sinch

In fact, the recent purchase by Anders Olin was the biggest purchase of Sinch shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of kr352 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Anders Olin.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

OM:SINCH Recent Insider Trading March 29th 2020

Does Sinch Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Sinch insiders own 6.9% of the company, worth about kr1.4b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sinch Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Sinch. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Sinch and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

