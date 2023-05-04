Trade Alert: The Non Executive Chairman Of FL Entertainment N.V. (AMS:FLE), Stephane Courbit, Has Just Spent €586k Buying A Few More Shares

Those following along with FL Entertainment N.V. (AMS:FLE) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Stephane Courbit, Non Executive Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking €586k on stock at an average price of €10.18. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 0.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FL Entertainment

Notably, that recent purchase by Stephane Courbit is the biggest insider purchase of FL Entertainment shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of €9.70. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Stephane Courbit was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Stephane Courbit bought a total of 149.67k shares over the year at an average price of €9.66. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does FL Entertainment Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. FL Entertainment insiders own 10% of the company, currently worth about €412m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At FL Entertainment Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest FL Entertainment insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing FL Entertainment. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for FL Entertainment (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

