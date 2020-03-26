Trade Alert: May Nilsen At SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OB:NONG), Has Just Spent kr52k Buying Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that May Nilsen, who is a company insider, recently bought kr52k worth of stock, for kr52.00 per share. That might not be a big purchase but it only increased their holding by 9.1%, and could be interpreted as a good sign.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by May Nilsen was the biggest purchase of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of kr52.70 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. May Nilsen was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

OB:NONG Recent Insider Trading March 26th 2020

Does SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own kr45m worth of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock, about 0.9% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

