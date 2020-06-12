Trade Alert: Martin Donohue At E2 Metals Limited (ASX:E2M), Has Just Spent AU$250k Buying 103% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in E2 Metals Limited (ASX:E2M) should definitely note that insider Martin Donohue recently paid AU$0.13 per share to buy AU$250k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 103%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At E2 Metals

In fact, the recent purchase by Martin Donohue was the biggest purchase of E2 Metals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.14. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.42m shares worth AU$327k. But they sold 60000 shares for AU$14k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by E2 Metals insiders. Their average price was about AU$0.14. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:E2M Recent Insider Trading June 12th 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 15% of E2 Metals shares, worth about AU$2.3m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At E2 Metals Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that E2 Metals insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that E2 Metals is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

