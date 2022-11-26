Trade Alert: The lead Independent Director Of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN), Franklin Berger, Has Just Spent US$988k Buying 14% More Shares

Those following along with Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Franklin Berger, lead Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$988k on stock at an average price of US$8.10. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 14%.

Rain Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Franklin Berger was the biggest purchase of Rain Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$8.00). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Rain Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$6.82. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Rain Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 12% of Rain Therapeutics shares, worth about US$32m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Rain Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Rain Therapeutics we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Rain Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

