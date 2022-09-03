Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Of CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP), Raymond Kellerman, Has Just Spent AU$108k Buying 6.7% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Raymond Kellerman, recently bought AU$108k worth of stock, for AU$0.72 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 6.7%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CountPlus

Notably, that recent purchase by Raymond Kellerman is the biggest insider purchase of CountPlus shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.72. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for CountPlus share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

CountPlus insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about AU$0.82 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership Of CountPlus

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that CountPlus insiders own about AU$8.0m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CountPlus Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on CountPlus stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - CountPlus has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

