Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Director Of James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX), Nigel Stein, Has Just Spent US$107k Buying A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) Independent Non-Executive Director, Nigel Stein, recently bought AU$107k worth of stock, for AU$31.51 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Check out our latest analysis for James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Nigel Stein is the biggest insider purchase of James Hardie Industries shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$29.94 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months James Hardie Industries insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does James Hardie Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. James Hardie Industries insiders own about AU$31m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At James Hardie Industries Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in James Hardie Industries shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - James Hardie Industries has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: James Hardie Industries may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.