Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Director Of InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP), Mark Ward, Has Just Spent UK£270k Buying 22% More Shares

Potential InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Mark Ward, recently bought UK£270k worth of stock, paying UK£0.70 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 22%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At InnovaDerma

In fact, the recent purchase by Mark Ward was the biggest purchase of InnovaDerma shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.63). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months InnovaDerma insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of InnovaDerma

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that InnovaDerma insiders own 29% of the company, worth about UK£2.7m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The InnovaDerma Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of InnovaDerma we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for InnovaDerma you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

