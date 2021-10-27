Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Of The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR), Stephen Smith, Has Just Spent UK£75k Buying 94% More Shares

Potential The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Stephen Smith, recently bought UK£75k worth of stock, paying UK£1.00 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 94%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

PRS REIT Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Stephen Smith is the biggest insider purchase of PRS REIT shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£1.00). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months PRS REIT insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of PRS REIT

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our information indicates that PRS REIT insiders own about UK£312k worth of shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PRS REIT Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that PRS REIT insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PRS REIT. For example, PRS REIT has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

