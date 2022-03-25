Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Director Of PropTech Group Limited (ASX:PTG), Georg Chmiel, Has Just Spent AU$82k Buying 56% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Georg Chmiel, the Independent Non-Executive Director of PropTech Group Limited (ASX:PTG) recently shelled out AU$82k to buy stock, at AU$0.46 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 56%, which is arguably a good sign.

PropTech Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman Simon Baker bought AU$504k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.72 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.48). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While PropTech Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. PropTech Group insiders own about AU$14m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PropTech Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in PropTech Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for PropTech Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

