Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX), John Sughrue, Has Just Spent US$100k Buying 4.5% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that John Sughrue, the Independent Director of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) recently shelled out US$100k to buy stock, at US$27.36 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 4.5%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Veritex Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Arcilia Acosta made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$38.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$27.66 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Veritex Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Veritex Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Veritex Holdings insiders own about US$43m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Veritex Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Veritex Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Veritex Holdings. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Veritex Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

