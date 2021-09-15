Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR), Jesus Loza, Has Just Spent US$138k Buying 2.8% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Jesus Loza, recently paid US$15.44 per share to buy US$138k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.8%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Limoneira

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director Jesus Loza was not their only acquisition of Limoneira shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$556k worth of shares at a price of US$17.28 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$15.33. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jesus Loza.

Jesus Loza bought 70.96k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$16.94. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Limoneira Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 6.3% of Limoneira shares, worth about US$17m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Limoneira Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Limoneira shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Limoneira.

