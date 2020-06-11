Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR), Ryan Shay, Has Just Spent CA$116k Buying 22% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Independent Director, Ryan Shay, recently bought CA$116k worth of stock, for CA$0.36 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 22%.

Crew Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Ryan Shay was not the only time they bought Crew Energy shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$154k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.86 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.38. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.83m shares worth CA$1.1m. On the other hand they divested 2625 shares, for CA$572. Overall, Crew Energy insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about CA$0.40 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSX:CR Recent Insider Trading June 11th 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Crew Energy insiders own about CA$4.9m worth of shares (which is 8.4% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Crew Energy Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Crew Energy stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Crew Energy. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Crew Energy you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

