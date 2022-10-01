Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR), Andre Gaumond, Has Just Spent US$78k Buying 8.5% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Independent Director, Andre Gaumond, recently bought CA$78k worth of stock, for CA$7.82 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 8.5%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Altius Renewable Royalties

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Andre Gaumond was not the only time they bought Altius Renewable Royalties shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$83k worth of shares at a price of CA$8.70 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$7.63). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Altius Renewable Royalties insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Altius Renewable Royalties insiders have about 1.4% of the stock, worth approximately CA$2.9m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Altius Renewable Royalties Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Altius Renewable Royalties insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Altius Renewable Royalties has 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

